The “eGuide to a WaterSmart Lifestyle” is your go-to resource for living water-efficiently in San Diego County.

This free digital magazine reflects San Diego County’s Mediterranean climate, along with its active, high-tech lifestyle. It is loaded with interactive features that allow users to share ideas on Facebook, electronically “pin” plant and garden photos for their followers, watch videos, and scroll through a library of eye-popping images. The online magazine includes plant finders, interactive maps, animated graphics, home and garden calculators, landscape design tools, and details about rebates and incentives. Each subject is fully linked to online resources, allowing users to quickly access additional information.

The “eGuide to a WaterSmart Lifestyle” covers a wide array of topics, including landscape design, water-efficient plants, outdoor rooms, finding and fixing leaks, healthy soil, smart buys on plumbing fixtures, landscape maintenance and drought survival for gardens. It offers everything from design ideas for creating themed planting zones to strategies for using “graywater” at homes and irrigating efficiently. Features will be added regularly to reflect innovations and other developments.

Learn About:

Smart buys for plumbing fixtures and appliances

Finding and fixing leaks

Landscape design

Water-efficient plants

Outdoor rooms

Gardening groups Graywater

Stormwater

Healthy soil

Efficient irrigation

Landscape maintenance

Drought survival for gardens and much more

View the “eGuide to a WaterSmart LifeStyle” here.

Click here to see our YouTube video and learn more about the eGuide.